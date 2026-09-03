No More Celebrity Dates: Popular chicken shop series comes to an end

WRITER AND PRESENTER Amelia Dimoldenberg has announced the end of her hit series Chicken Shop Date, bringing the celebrity interview show to a close.

The YouTube series saw the 32-year-old interview A-listers in local chicken shops, with each encounter framed as a first date.

Dimoldenberg began Chicken Shop Date as a column when she was 17.

She then launched the series on YouTube in 2017, soon gaining over three million subscribers.

The distinctive interview format saw Dimoldenberg sit opposite stars from music, film and sport, treating each encounter as an awkward, flirtatious date in the hope of finding love.

Dimoldenberg also garnered attention for her deadpan humour while interacting with her various dates.

Over the years, Dimoldenberg has “dated” A-listers including Cher, Andrew Garfield, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Ireland’s own Paul Mescal.

One of the latest episodes saw Dimoldenberg sit down opposite Beatles’ legend Paul McCartney.

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Dimoldenberg announced the end of the popular show in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of a letter that read ”all good dates must come to end”.

“I never thought I’d stop Chicken Shop Date, I thought maybe it would be a part of me forever, and in some way it always will, but I feel like it’s now time to move on from this adventure and onto a new one,” she said.

“I’ve spent my entire twenties sitting across from the most incredible people, people I’d always dreamt of meeting

“To me the show is my very own romcom and I have loved creating so many stories for you to watch”, Dimoldenberg added.

@ameliadimz @ameliadimz

In an interview at the Edinburgh TV festival earlier this month, Dimoldenberg revealed that she is developing a young adult drama for the BBC which she likened to the popular show Skins.

She is also set to produce and star in an upcoming romantic comedy for Amazon MGM Studios.

According to Variety, Dimoldenberg inhabits a familiar role as a “by-the-book journalist whose carefully planned life unravels when a routine celebrity interview unexpectedly turns into a romance that makes her question everything she believes about love.”

However, Dimoldenberg assured there are still some awkward celebrity dates to see over on YouTube before she says goodbye.

“I want to celebrate everything Chicken Shop Date has been for me with a few final dates…coming very soon”, she wrote.