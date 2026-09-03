CMAT announced as musical guest of first episode of SNL UK season two, with Jeff Goldblum hosting

CMAT HAS BEEN announced as the musical guest for the first episode of season two of Saturday Night Live UK.

Over in the US, SNL debuted in 1975 and remains one of the biggest shows across the water.

Its UK spin-off premiered on Sky One on 21 March and each episode features a different celebrity host and musical guest.

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CMAT is set to appear alongside Jeff Goldblum Sky Sky

There was an Irish connection with the opening show of the first season too, with Nicola Coughlan and Graham Norton appearing.

Coughlan went on to host a later episode in the first season, while Jamie Dornan hosted the second episode.

There were eight episodes in the first season of SNL UK which aired from March to May, and the second series will start with an episode Saturday, 12 September.

File image of Jeff Goldblum Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

CMAT is set to star as the musical guest on the first episode, which will be hosted by actor Jeff Goldblum.

The first six episodes of the new season will air weekly until 24 October, with the other six shows planned for early 2027.