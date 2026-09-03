Poll: What did you make of the first week of The Traitors Ireland?

IT’S BACK, BABY! Siobhán MacSweeney is once again at the helm as The Traitors Ireland returns to our screens.

We’re already one week into The Traitors, and the machinations have begun. The contestants will battle it out at Slane Castle for another three weeks as they try to win €50,000.

But have you been watching The Traitors Ireland this week, and if so what did you think of it?

