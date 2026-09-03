any good recs?

Poll: What did you make of the first week of The Traitors Ireland?

Tell us in this week’s Best of the Box poll.
12.46pm, 3 Sep 2026
2.4k

IT’S BACK, BABY! Siobhán MacSweeney is once again at the helm as The Traitors Ireland returns to our screens.

We’re already one week into The Traitors, and the machinations have begun. The contestants will battle it out at Slane Castle for another three weeks as they try to win €50,000.

But have you been watching The Traitors Ireland this week, and if so what did you think of it?


Poll Results:

I thought it was good (483)
I haven't watched it yet (392)
I loved it (252)
I didn't enjoy it  (139)

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie