Our top 5 watches this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

Raygun: Breaking Badly

Courtesy of Netflix Courtesy of Netflix

Hard to believe it’s two years since Rachael Gunn headed to the Olympics to take part in the breakdancing competition… and became a viral sensation in the worst way possible. This documentary looks at what it was like to go viral overnight and become the subject of misinformation, memes and conspiracy theories.

Streaming on Netflix.

The Grand Tour

You’re either dying to watch this car-based series or you don’t have much interest, but sure look. It’s two years since Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May drove off into the Botswana sunset for the final time and now The Grand Tour has brand new presenters: James Engelsman, Thomas Holland, and Francis Bourgeois. This season sees them crossing the Angolan desert in track cars, exploring Malaysia’s car culture and trying performance cars in California. Nice work if you can get it.

Streaming on Prime Video.

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The Gentlemen

Theo James in The Gentlemen Netflix Netflix

Guy Ritchie’s spinoff of his 2019 film is onto its second season. Theo James plays Edward “Eddie” Horniman, the 13th Duke of Halstead and a former Army captain who in the first season joined forces with Susie (Kaya Scodelario), the head of a criminal syndicate run by an imprisoned man called Bobby Glass. Time has moved on, and the pair find in this season that Bobby is making some questionable decisions.

Streaming on Netflix.

Diabolical: The Epstein Files

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This true crime documentary looks at the details of the Epstein Files, with award-winning reporter Grace Tobin talking to people including Republican politicians Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene; Epstein’s brother Mark (who believes Epstein was murdered); journalist Julie K. Brown who did sterling work on uncovering the truth about Epstein; and survivors.

Streaming on HBO Max.

Mayday

Kenneth Branagh and Ryan Reynolds in Mayday Apple TV Apple TV

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh aren’t a pair we thought we’d see together in a spy thriller, but every year contains new surprises, doesn’t it? In Mayday, US Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly (Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission to Russian territory during the Cold War. But he’s left stranded and is discovered by ex-KGB agent Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh). Might the unlikely twosome form a surprising bond in this film? You betcha.

Streaming on Apple TV.