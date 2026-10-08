Canadian poet Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in literature

CANADIAN POET AND essayist Anne Carson has won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The author was awarded the prestigious prize by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm this afternoon.

The award carries a sum of 12 million Swedish kroner (€1.07 million).

The 76-year-old was honoured “for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature,” the Swedish Academy said.

The permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, Ingrid Carlberg, said she had briefly spoken to Carson.

“We didn’t have so much time to speak. All she had time to tell me was that she is for the moment in Iceland, where she’s listening to the wind.

“She was taken by surprise, but very happy. I could hear that in her voice.”

The Academy said almost all her literary production “has centred upon the intersection between the philologist’s obsession with words and the poet’s desire for new meaning”.

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It singled out her poem “Nox,” printed on one continuous sheet of paper in homage to her dead brother, as “an unforgettable work”.

Carson has been mentioned as a possible Nobel laureate for years.

She was born in Canada and has been a professor of Classics for over 30 years, according to publisher Penguin.

Her awards and honours include the T. S. Eliot Prize, a Lannan Award, the Pushcart Prize, the Griffin Prize, fellowships from the Guggenheim and MacArthur Foundations and the Princess of Asturias Award for Literature 2020.

Three science awards were announced earlier this week. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday. The final award for Economic Sciences will be presented on Monday, which marks the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel’s 1896 death.

Carson is the 123rd recipient of the prize, which has now been awarded 119 times between 1901 and 2026.

It was last year awarded to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai, “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art”.

Additional reporting by AFP