Large-scale search for man reported missing from ferry in Irish Sea stood down

A LARGE-SCALE SEARCH for a man reported missing from a ferry in the Irish Sea has been stood down.

The UK Coastguard coordinated the response to a “report of concern” made at about 9.15am on 24 August of a man who may have gone overboard from a ferry during an overnight crossing between Dublin and Holyhead, Wales.

A UK Coastguard helicopter and aeroplane were sent to the scene, as well as RNLI lifeboats from Holyhead.

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The Irish Coast Guard was alerted by the UK’s Coastguard, and it tasked Howth and Dún Laoghaire RNLI lifeboats, alongside Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 116, with responding to the incident.

Dún Laoghaire RNLI took over from Howth at 6pm yesterday evening, but were stood down at 1am this morning.

A broadcast was also made and nearby vessels assisted in the early search for the man, and North Wales Police and gardaí were informed of the incident.

In a statement to The Journal, the UK Coastguard confirmed that “after an extensive search, no one was found and the response was stood down at about midnight, pending any new information”.

However, it is understood that the UK Coastguard’s log does not indicate that the incident was a false alarm.