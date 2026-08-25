Graeme Dott removed from World Snooker’s Hall of Fame after child sexual abuse conviction

GRAEME DOTT HAS been removed from World Snooker’s Hall of Fame after being found guilty of sexually abusing two primary school-age children.

The 2006 world champion was found guilty on Monday of two counts of lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour towards the children.

A five-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard the 49-year-old had subjected a girl and a boy to multiple incidents of abuse.

He targeted the girl between 1993 and 1996 and a boy between 2006 and 2010.

World Snooker said in a statement on Tuesday: “Following his conviction yesterday at the High Court in Glasgow, WST has taken the decision to remove Graeme Dott from the World Snooker Tour Hall of Fame with immediate effect.”

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The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association responded to the court verdict on Monday by saying it had permanently revoked Dott’s membership with immediate effect.

This followed an emergency board meeting board where it was unanimously agreed to remove him from the sport.

Meanwhile, the judge in Dott’s trial deferred sentence until 29 September at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He was remanded in custody.

Dott, who turned professional in 1994, won the World Snooker Championship in 2006, defeating Peter Ebdon in the final at the Crucible in Sheffield.

He reached the final in two other years but was beaten by Ronnie O’Sullivan in 2004 and Neil Robertson in 2010.