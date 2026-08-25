Caffeine in Costa coffee three-times stronger than Starbucks - UK study

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LAST UPDATE | 19 mins ago
COFFEE DRINKERS MAY be getting more or less caffeine in their drinks than they anticipated, with levels varying “wildly” between popular high street chains, a new UK study shows.
The latest research from consumer champion Which? analyses the caffeine content in an array of drinks sold by chains Caffe Nero, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Pret A Manger and Starbucks.
It found that a medium cappuccino from Costa contains 325 milligrams (mg) – almost three-and-a-half times as much as the same drink at Starbucks, at 89mg.
The caffeine content in Costa’s cappuccino is the equivalent of around four cans of Red Bull, Which? found.
The second and third-highest cappuccino caffeine levels were found at Greggs and Caffe Nero, at 235mg and 221mg respectively.
Costa also comes out on top for drinks including its espresso shot, which contains 100mg of caffeine per serving, and its flat white, which has 241mg.
In contrast, Starbucks has 45g of caffeine per serving in its espresso shot, and 89mg in its flat white.
While Costa’s caffeine content for cappuccinos and single-shot espressos has not changed since Which?’s last study in 2023, Caffe Nero’s has noticeably increased – which its cappuccino now containing around double the level of caffeine than before.
And while Starbucks continue to serve the least caffeine overall across its drinks, its caffeine levels have increased in its espressos, cappuccinos and filter coffees over three years.
Matcha drinks also vary significantly between the chains – with the drink, made from green tea powder, booming in popularity in recent years and prompting high street coffee chains to put their own versions on the menu.
The study found that Costa’s hot matcha latte contained the highest caffeine content at 99mg, followed by Starbucks at 57mg and Pret at 28mg.
Which? said its research showed customers should “pay attention” to the differences in caffeine levels across high street retailers, particularly for those who are advised to restrict their intake for health reasons, including pregnancy.
Jessica Carson, its health and wellbeing expert, said: “For many of us, there is nothing quite like a strong cup of coffee to start the day, but Which? found even matcha enthusiasts could be consuming more caffeine than intended.
“Our research shows caffeine content varies wildly from chain to chain.
“If you drink multiple cups a day or need to cut back for health reasons, pay attention to where you shop and what you order to avoid any unwanted side-effects.”
A spokeswoman for Costa said: “At Costa Coffee, we’re committed to helping customers make informed choices.
“That’s why caffeine and nutritional information is available across our menu and online, so customers can choose the drinks that best-suit their individual preferences and needs.
“We also offer decaffeinated coffee and a range of non-caffeinated drinks.
“Coffee naturally contains caffeine and levels can vary depending on factors such as the blend, recipe and serving size.”
Starbucks has been contacted for comment.
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