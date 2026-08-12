Want a 'Letter to the Editor' published on The Journal?

COMMENTS, POLLS, YOUR stories – we always want to gather our readers’ perspectives on news stories here at The Journal.

We also accept letters to the editor for publication.

Your letters can be your view on a topic or of our journalism. Or they can be about something of note you have observed about the world as you go about your daily life.

Bring your passion, insight, experience, ire and humour.

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Please send your submissions to letters@thejournal.ie using the subject line ‘Letters’.

You will need to include your full name and telephone number – we will only use the number for verification purposes.

The best way to get published is to offer your honest and passionate perspective – but keep it short. About 200 to 300 words is ideal.

We cannot guarantee publication or a reply but will publish a selection each week.

Full names and county locations will be used on the website.

We will not publish anonymous letters.