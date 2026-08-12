Eclipse pictures over castle ruins in Berlanga de Duero, central Spain Alamy
in photos

Here are 13 amazing photos of the solar eclipse (and people watching it)

It was one of the most significant astrological events in decades.
9.46pm, 12 Aug 2026
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THE SOLAR ECLIPSE was a magnificent sight to behold.

Unfortunately, neither the naked eye nor most standard cameras could safely capture it, as the sun’s strength was too intense.

However, we have compiled some of the best images – some of which were gratefully received from readers of The Journal.

What’s your favourite?

Clonsilla, Dublin 

Screenshot 2026-08-12 211056 Sam M Sam M

Donabate, Co Dublin

DSC_0038 Liam Maher Liam Maher

Greystones beach, Co Wicklow

Solar Eclipse Greystones 002 Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

Curragh Plains, Co Kildare

SOLAR ECLIPSE 5727 Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

The Phoenix Park, Dublin

511Solar Eclipse Gets Under Way_90753402 (1) Laura Maestri RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

514Solar Eclipse Gets Under Way_90753407 RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

505Solar Eclipse Gets Under Way_90753396 Holly (7) and Oscar (5) with their mother Kelly Gamble, and granny Colette Gamble from Maynooth RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Berlanga de Duero, central Spain

the-moon-moves-out-of-the-sun-during-a-total-solar-eclipse-is-seen-from-berlanga-de-duero-central-spain-wednesday-aug-12-2026-ap-photobernat-armangue Alamy Alamy

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Salou, Spain

IMG_0308 Lloyds of Macroom Lloyds of Macroom

Bells Field, Cork

_S5A3976 Michael O'Sullivan Michael O'Sullivan

_S5A4136 Caoimhe Lyons Michael O'Sullivan Michael O'Sullivan

Drogheda, Co Louth

unnamed (9) Annette Butler Annette Butler

Clonshaugh, Co Dublin

IMG_8067 Miguel Walker Miguel Walker

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