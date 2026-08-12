Here are 13 amazing photos of the solar eclipse (and people watching it)

THE SOLAR ECLIPSE was a magnificent sight to behold.

Unfortunately, neither the naked eye nor most standard cameras could safely capture it, as the sun’s strength was too intense.

However, we have compiled some of the best images – some of which were gratefully received from readers of The Journal.

What’s your favourite?

Clonsilla, Dublin

Sam M Sam M

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Donabate, Co Dublin

Liam Maher Liam Maher

Greystones beach, Co Wicklow

Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

Curragh Plains, Co Kildare

Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

The Phoenix Park, Dublin

Laura Maestri RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Holly (7) and Oscar (5) with their mother Kelly Gamble, and granny Colette Gamble from Maynooth RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Berlanga de Duero, central Spain

Alamy Alamy

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Salou, Spain

Lloyds of Macroom Lloyds of Macroom

Bells Field, Cork

Michael O'Sullivan Michael O'Sullivan

Caoimhe Lyons Michael O'Sullivan Michael O'Sullivan

Drogheda, Co Louth

Annette Butler Annette Butler

Clonshaugh, Co Dublin

Miguel Walker Miguel Walker