Here are 13 amazing photos of the solar eclipse (and people watching it)

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THE SOLAR ECLIPSE was a magnificent sight to behold.
Unfortunately, neither the naked eye nor most standard cameras could safely capture it, as the sun’s strength was too intense.
However, we have compiled some of the best images – some of which were gratefully received from readers of The Journal.
What’s your favourite?
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