Excitement building across Ireland and Europe as thousands count down to historic solar eclipse

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MILLIONS OF PEOPLE in Ireland and across Europe are preparing to witness one of the most significant astrological events in decades.
In around two hours, the sky will slowly get darker as the Moon moves directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking its light. The eclipse will peak between 7pm and 7.45pm, and be visible until around 8pm.
Up to 98% obscuration of the sun is predicted in the southwest of the country, with those in Dublin set to see about 94% of the sun covered.
We’ll be covering the eclipse live as it happens here, as well as all the latest news and updates ahead of the rare event.
People from all over the world have flocked to northern Spain to witness a total solar eclipse – where the Moon completely blocks out the Sun.
“People do get addicted to it because it is such a moving experience,” said Lucie Green, one of four self-described “eclipse chasers” who spoke to AFP before the event.
Eclipse chaser Elizabeth Warning, a 51-year-old TV researcher in Australia, said seeing a total eclipse “feels like it’s the end of the world… you’re changed forever.”
Ryan Milligan, a solar physicist at Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland, has travelled for 12 different eclipses, to places as far-ranging as Siberia, Chile and the Faroe Islands.
On Tuesday, Milligan was in the Spanish city of San Sebastian, where 99.7% of the Sun will be obscured.
“Not close enough!” said Milligan, who was headed for the Spanish city of Burgos, where totality will last one minute and 43 seconds.
“A total eclipse is not something you see, it’s something you experience,” he said.
“The temperature drops, the light and the shadows are all in the wrong place, the colours are muted, there’s a 360 degree sunset, the animals go to sleep – these things you cannot convey to people through a picture or a video or a news article.
It’s that adrenaline rush of trying to experience all that within a few minutes that pushes us literally to go to the ends of the Earth.
Dublin wasn’t the only place people were rushing to bag a pair of eclipse glasses today…
If you’re planning to watch the eclipse, why not share it with us?
Send your photos (along with your location and any other thoughts or observations) to pictures@thejournal.ie, and we’ll try and include as many as possible in our liveblog.
While the rare phenomenon can be observed from anywhere in Ireland (safely, of course), a number of viewing events are taking place across the country.
In Cork, free public viewing events are taking place at MTU Blackrock Castle Observatory, Tramore Valley Park and Bell’s Field from 6pm to 8.30pm.
In Kerry, the Dingle peninsula is expected to offer the best view in the country, although there is no official event organised for the area.
In the east, the Irish Astronomical Society is hosting a free public viewing event at the visitor centre in Phoenix Park in Dublin.
In Galway, the Galway Astronomy Club is also having a free public viewing event between 6pm and 8pm on Mutton Island Causeway, which is just out of the city centre, by Salthill.
Queen’s University Belfast is welcoming people to the lawn at the Lanyon Building from 6pm to view the eclipse.
You can find out more about events that require a booking here (but be warned, they may already be sold out).
If you haven’t already got your hands on a pair of eclipse glasses, I’m sorry to say that you’re probably out of luck.
Astronomy Ireland and others offered glasses for sale in Ireland, but these have totally sold out.
Earlier today, hundreds of people queued outside gift shop Designist on Dublin’s George’s Street to try and get their hands on a pair of the special specs.
The shop had sold out of them, but managed to get an order of around 2,400 of them in today.
The Journal spoke to some of the people queuing. “The glasses are sold out everywhere, so I’m here queuing for nearly two hours. I’m very excited,” one woman said.
It is very important that you do not look directly at the Sun during the solar eclipse.
Doing so without adequate eye protection can burn the light-sensitive cells in your retina within seconds. This is called solar retinopathy. It is painless, but it leads to blurry vision, headaches and a central blind spot.
It can cause permanent damage.
You will need special glasses – specifically, certified ISO 12312-2 eclipse glasses – if you want to look at the Sun in the moment, as ordinary sunglasses don’t offer adequate protection.
For anyone thinking of watching the eclipse through their phone screen or camera while trying to capture the scene, don’t: this is not safe and can also damage your eyes.
The eclipse can also ruin your phone’s digital camera sensor. If you want to take a picture of the eclipse, you’ll need a certified solar filter to protect your camera lens.
Liz Grennan, president of Optometry Ireland, said people should never look directly or point a camera, phone or telescope at the Sun.
“Do not attempt a selfie with the eclipse,” she warned.
In case you’re wondering, what actually is a solar eclipse, we’ve got you covered.
A solar eclipse occurs because sunlight shining on the Moon creates a shadow that falls on the Earth.
It’s linked to the alignment of the Sun, Moon and the Earth in the solar system. The position they align in determines the type of eclipse.
Solar eclipses happen only during a new moon and require the moon and sun to be aligned on the same side of Earth.
At the peak, there will be a very thin solar crescent as more than 90% of the Sun will be obscured. It will get visibly darker during the peak of the eclipse. From the ground, you will see the sky turn dark and a bright ring of the Sun’s atmosphere appear in the sky.
The photo above shows a total solar eclipse, where the Moon fully blocks the Sun. People in Ireland won’t get to witness this, but those in a small number of areas – including Spain, the Balearic Islands and Iceland – will.
Niall Smith of Blackrock Observatory told The Journal that “one of the things that is remarkable about eclipses is that the moon is in the sky almost exactly the same size as the sun, and this is just a complete chance event”.
“We just happen to have a moon that is just the right size,” Smith added.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of this evening’s solar eclipse.
It will be visible just after 6pm in Irish skies with maximum coverage of the sun occurring shortly after 7pm.
Ahead of the rare celestial event, we’ll be bringing you everything you need to know about how to see it safety, where you can view it and how people in other European countries are gearing up to witness it.
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