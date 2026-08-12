Excitement building across Ireland and Europe as thousands count down to historic solar eclipse

Photographers outside of Penafiel, Spain in preparation for the total solar eclipse. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

People from all over the world have flocked to northern Spain to witness a total solar eclipse – where the Moon completely blocks out the Sun.

“People do get addicted to it because it is such a moving experience,” said Lucie Green, one of four self-described “eclipse chasers” who spoke to AFP before the event.

Eclipse chaser Elizabeth Warning, a 51-year-old TV researcher in Australia, said seeing a total eclipse “feels like it’s the end of the world… you’re changed forever.”

Ryan Milligan, a solar physicist at Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland, has travelled for 12 different eclipses, to places as far-ranging as Siberia, Chile and the Faroe Islands.

On Tuesday, Milligan was in the Spanish city of San Sebastian, where 99.7% of the Sun will be obscured.

“Not close enough!” said Milligan, who was headed for the Spanish city of Burgos, where totality will last one minute and 43 seconds.

“A total eclipse is not something you see, it’s something you experience,” he said.

“The temperature drops, the light and the shadows are all in the wrong place, the colours are muted, there’s a 360 degree sunset, the animals go to sleep – these things you cannot convey to people through a picture or a video or a news article.

It’s that adrenaline rush of trying to experience all that within a few minutes that pushes us literally to go to the ends of the Earth.

Telescopes set up in the run-up to the total solar eclipse in Villalibado, Spain. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo