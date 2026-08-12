Two gardaí hospitalised after patrol car rammed by stolen vehicle

TWO GARDAÍ WERE hospitalised after the car they were driving was rammed in Santry, Co Dublin.

They had been investigating a burglary and a car theft in the area on Monday. During a related operation shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the stolen car collided with a patrol car.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle fled on foot.

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Two gardaí exited the vehicle and received assistance. Both were conveyed to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson said that both have since been released from hospital.

An Garda Síochána continues to provide welfare support to the members as they recuperate, and to their families.

Investigations ongoing, they said.