Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Photo shows mother Andrea Caro with Pearl Currie, aged 17, and Iris Currie, aged 12, from Dublin RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

The peak of one of the most significant astrological events in decades, the solar eclipse, has now passed, and millions of people got to witness it.

in decades, the solar eclipse, has now passed, and millions of people got to witness it. A man was rescued from a boat off the coast of Waterford on Tuesday after suffering a shark bite while on board.

on Tuesday after suffering a shark bite while on board. Two gardaí were hospitalised after the car they were driving was rammed in Santry, Co Dublin.

after the car they were driving was rammed in Santry, Co Dublin. Government officials are to meet with researchers this month to discuss how to deal with the risks posed by record-breaking temperatures to people living in new and retrofitted homes .

. Ellen Walshe broke the Irish record as she claimed an incredible gold medal in the women’s 400m individual medley final at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris.

in Paris. The driving test centre in Raheny, Co Dublin is to close on 18 September, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has confirmed.

INTERNATIONAL

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A Palestinian woman sprays water on her children in an attempt to cool them inside the overcrowded shelter, where high temperatures and limited protection have made daily life increasingly difficult for displaced families. Alamy Alamy

#TRUMP IN TURKEY: Trump has said he slipped away from Air Force One after a recent summit in Turkey because the Secret Service and military wanted him on a “different plane” due to a threat.

#EARTHQUAKE: Colombian rescuers pulled a 32-year-old woman alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, sparking cheers and applause as exhausted crews raced to find more survivors from the country’s strongest earthquake in a century.

PARTING SHOT

You know those ads that stick in your head?

Well, we were just reminded of one today, with all the talk about the eclipse. This 1999 ad by Jaffa Cakes is iconic.