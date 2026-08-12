Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#TRUMP IN TURKEY: Trump has said he slipped away from Air Force One after a recent summit in Turkey because the Secret Service and military wanted him on a “different plane” due to a threat.
#EARTHQUAKE: Colombian rescuers pulled a 32-year-old woman alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, sparking cheers and applause as exhausted crews raced to find more survivors from the country’s strongest earthquake in a century.
You know those ads that stick in your head?
Well, we were just reminded of one today, with all the talk about the eclipse. This 1999 ad by Jaffa Cakes is iconic.
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