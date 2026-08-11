James McHugh was part of the 1992 team that won Donegal their first all-Ireland senior football title. Pearse Doherty/Instagram
Cavan

Tributes paid to former Donegal All-Ireland winner James McHugh after his death in road crash

James McHugh’s wife Noreen was seriously injured in the crash and was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.
7.05am, 11 Aug 2026
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TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to former Donegal 1992 All-Ireland winning football player James McHugh, who was killed in a road crash between Virginia and Cavan.

The collision, which involved a car and a van, happened on the N3 at Drummallaght just before 2pm on Monday.

McHugh, who was driving the car, was fatally injured. His body was removed to Cavan General Hospital.

His wife Noreen, also aged in her 60s, was seriously injured and was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

The man driving the van sustained minor injuries and was taken to Cavan General Hospital.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said it was “heartbreaking news” that the GAA great lost his life in the incident.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends, the GAA and wider community, and all those who knew and loved him at this very difficult time.

“Thinking too of James’ wife Noreen, who has been injured. I pray she makes a full recovery.”

Doherty said McHugh “gave so much” to Donegal GAA and will be “remembered with great pride and affection across the county and beyond”.

McHugh played senior inter-county football for Donegal from 1990 to 1996. He played alongside his brother Martin McHugh in Donegal’s first win of the Sam Maguire in 1992.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

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