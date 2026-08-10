Palm Tree in Temple Bar and Mr Screen (right) RollingNews.ie/Alamy
RIP

Sculptor behind ‘iconic and remarkable’ statues across Ireland has died

Vincent Browne was behind artworks such as the ‘Tree of Life’, the Temple Bar Palm Tree and Mr Screen.
11.53am, 10 Aug 2026
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SCULPTOR VINCENT BROWNE has died at the age of 78.

Browne was one of Ireland’s most prolific sculptors, and he created many iconic public art works around Ireland.

These include the Temple Bar Palm Tree and the Tree of Life, which is situated outside Blanchardstown Civic Offices.

image File image of man sheltering from rain under bronze Palm Tree sculpture in Temple Bar RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Browne also created the Anti-War Memorial in Limerick, as well as Mr Screen, a caricature statue of a cinema usher which stood outside Screen Cinema until its closure in 2016.

Mr Screen was later relocated to the Savoy on O’Connell Street.

download (2) Mr Screen outside Screen Cinema in 2016 RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Browne was born in Dublin in 1947 and studied at the National College of Art and Design, as well as the Jan Van Eyck Academy in the Netherlands.

He died last week on 5 August.

BY3bOBAIUAARuoS Tree of Life sculpture outside Blanchardstown Civic Offices. Fingal County Council Fingal County Council

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne said it was “with great sadness” that he learned of the death of the “wonderful sculptor”.

“As a student in Dublin, I loved going to the Screen Cinema, and remembered always passing the statue of Mr Screen, the smiling usher that he created,” said Byrne.

Vincent_Browne_bb0566817e205166c9f6b11d8b9dd2ab5d2734dbb4b4444d Vincent Browne RIP.ie RIP.ie

“He produced so many iconic and remarkable works around Ireland. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

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