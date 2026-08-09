Daniel Kinahan arrives at criminal courts amid heavy garda presence

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LAST UPDATE | 6 hrs ago
DANIEL KINAHAN HAS arrived at the Special Criminal Court.
The government jet carrying Kinahan from Dubai landed in Dublin just before 7 pm this evening.
He was then escorted to the Special Criminal Court under heavy garda presence.
Gardaí confirmed this evening that a male in his late 40s was arrested and charged this evening in relation to serious organised crime offences.
The statement reads that a male was arrested in the United Arab Emirates on foot of an arrest warrant issued by the Irish Courts.
Kinahan was extradited following a judicial process there, and his extradition was in accordance with the bilateral agreement on extradition between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates. The extradition was facilitated by the logistical support of the Irish Air Corps.
Speaking today, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said that “this arrest shows our determination, along with our international policing partners including Dubai Police, to target transnational organised crime groups.”
“It also shows the value of our relationship with the authorities in the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Justice at judicial level, and on a police-to-police basis,” he said.
The government jet left Dubai this morning at around 10.30am Irish time and landed in Dublin around 7 pm.
Gardaí and other military personnel are involved in a major security operation, with a heavy presence around the Special Criminal Court this evening.
Aircraft has landed and preparations have begun here at the CCJ for Daniel Kinahan’s arrival. @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/N83BcrYehn— Niall O’Connor (@NiallJournal_ie) August 9, 2026
Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan earlier today paid tribute to the authorities involved in today’s extradition, saying it was “made possible by the excellent work of An Garda Síochána”.
“[This] sends a clear message that suspected perpetrators of serious and organised crime will find no safe haven from justice, and ensures that such individuals are brought before the courts,” he said.
Today’s extradition, made possible by the excellent work of An Garda Síochána, sends a clear message that suspected perpetrators of serious and organised crime will find no safe haven from justice, and ensures that such individuals are brought before the courts.— Jim O'Callaghan TD (@OCallaghanJim) August 9, 2026
He also stated that he would like to “express Ireland’s deep appreciation for the support of the United Arab Emirates in handling the extradition request”, commending the professionalism, efficiency and diligence demonstrated by the UAE judicial authorities throughout the extradition proceedings.
“This decision is another landmark of judicial cooperation between the two countries and reflects the strength of our partnership to address transnational organised crime,” O’Callaghan said.
Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee also welcomed the extradition today, stating “it is the culmination of years of determined work by An Garda Síochána, successive Governments and officials to ensure that those suspected of serious and organised crime cannot evade the Irish justice system.”
McEntee said that as minister for justice in the years leading up to the signing of the extradition treaty in October 2024, she saw first-hand “the tireless efforts” of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Department of Justice and the UAE government, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and every agency involved in getting the extradition to this point.
“I want to pay particular tribute to the late John O’Driscoll and former Garda Commissioner Drew Harris for their efforts to tackle serious organised crime and strengthen cooperation with our international law enforcement partners,” she said.
More to follow.
– Additional reporting from Conor Brummell
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