GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Daniel Kinahan

1. Daniel Kinahan appeared in the Special Criminal Court charged with directing a crime group.

Kinahan arrived in Ireland on Sunday evening, having been extradited from the United Arab Emirates.

Cultural spaces

2. Dublin is facing a severe shortage of arts and performance spaces, with an estimated 40% of artists in the city in need of somewhere to do their work, Dublin City Council’s arts officer said.

The shortage of space has forced theatre performers to rehearse and perform in hospitals, pubs and pop-up venues, as multiple cultural spaces have closed in recent years.

Limerick

3. A man in his late teens was arrested by gardaí after the seizure of an automatic pistol, ammunition, and suspected diamorphine at a home in Limerick on Sunday.

The county’s drugs unit seized the goods after it carried out a search of the Island Road home.

Here lies Dobby

4. A €500 million UK-Ireland interconnector project had to be rerouted to avoid the “grave” of a Harry Potter character.

Advertisement

Greenlink is a subsea and underground electricity interconnector linking EirGrid’s Great Island substation in Co Wexford to a UK National Grid substation in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

Sky high

5. Dublin Airport had its busiest ever month in July since it opened its runways in 1940.

Every day in July saw more than 100,000 passengers, totalling more than 3.8 million travelling through the airport. It was an increase of 2.3% on the year previous.

Passports

6. The public has been urged to check the expiry dates on their passports to ensure that their travel plans go smoothly.

The call comes as the Department of Foreign Affairs revealed that over half a million passports have been issued in the first half of this year.

Mental health

7. New national data published today shows strong recovery and employment outcomes for young people who are supported by early intervention in psychosis programmes.

Psychosis commonly emerges during late adolescence and early adulthood. According to the Department of Health, more than 31,200 specialist appointments were delivered in 2025.

Mayo money

8. Pubs in Co Mayo enjoyed bumper trade in the days following the county’s first All-Ireland senior football title in 75 years.

Pub spend in the county over the three days from All-Ireland Final on Sunday 26 July to Tuesday 28 July was up 210% compared to the same period in 2025, according to AIB data.

Meal deals

9. In some of Dublin’s city centre establishments, a chicken fillet roll or a basic sandwich could now set you back nearly as much as a teenager on minimum wage makes in an hour.

The once cheap and cheerful lunch options are not immune to inflation.