Center Parcs Longford Forest is a large resort that takes up 400 acres of forest a short drive from Ballymahon.
Longford

'Small number' of workers at Center Parcs at risk of redundancy

It is unclear the number and types of roles at risk.
5.57pm, 7 Oct 2026
308

CENTER PARCS HAS confirmed that a “small number” of roles at its holiday resort in Co Longford “may be at risk of redundancy”.

Center Parcs Longford Forest is a large resort that takes up 400 acres of forest a short drive from Ballymahon. It is a hugely successful holiday destination for both those in Ireland and abroad, and is popular with families.

Last year, its accounts showed it was raking in close to €2 million a week in revenue.

However, the company said it has begun “a review of some of our structures to make sure they remain right for our business today and for the future”.

A spokesperson for Center Parcs Ireland told The Journal: “Sadly, this means a small number of roles may be at risk of redundancy.

“We recognise the significant impact this uncertainty can have on colleagues and their families, and we are committed to supporting everyone affected with care and respect throughout the consultation process.”

The resort employs a large amount of people locally, reporting 1,268 staff members in 2025.

It is unclear the number and types of roles at risk.

The resort this year saw €100 million invested into the site, resulting in an additional 83 lodges, which pushed its occupancy capacity to around 3,500. Facilities were also upgraded and new amenities made available.

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