US death row inmate Christa Pike 'angry and confused' after failed execution, lawyer says

CHRISTA PIKE IS “angry and confused” after regaining consciousness almost six days after Tennessee’s failed attempt to execute her, one of her lawyers has said.

Randy Spivey was speaking today after a judge told the state to preserve evidence related to the case.

Pike (50) survived after executioners tried to give her two lethal doses of pentobarbital on 30 September. She was sentenced to death for the 1995 beating and stabbing death of her classmate Colleen Slemmer.

“She is angry and confused about everything right now. She is very aware of what they did to her up to a point,” Spivey said during a news conference.

“I do not have an explanation for what happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning, but I do know she has a long road to recovery.

“On Monday night, it was our understanding that Christa was braindead and that life support would be removed the next day. But on Tuesday, to the shock of everyone… Christa woke up and began talking.”

Spivey, who was not with Pike when she woke up, said he was told her first words were, “Where am I?” and “Who are you?”

The Death Penalty Information Centre says Pike is the only person to survive after receiving lethal injection drugs during an execution.

Randy Spivey enters the courtroom before a hearing requesting the Tennessee Department of Corrections to preserve all evidence related to the failed execution of Pike. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

At a hearing in Nashville today, Pike’s lawyers asked the court to order the Tennessee Department of Correction to save evidence in the case and provide more information about what went wrong.

A judge ordered the state to preserve “anything that was in the actual room”.

“Part of the issue that we are facing is up until yesterday, our client was unconscious, unable to communicate with counsel, unable to communicate with medical providers, and without her consent” a new lawsuit cannot be filed, Luke Ihnen, a federal public defender, told the court.

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Her legal team said on Tuesday that Pike’s prognosis remains unclear and, at a minimum, she faces a lengthy recovery. Her arms were burned and blistered after the attempted lethal injection and she is handcuffed to the hospital bed, they said.

The failed execution has renewed scrutiny of how US states carry out the death penalty, in particular the use of lethal injection. Texas was today set to carry out the first execution in the US since Tennessee attempted to put Pike to death.

Pike’s lawyers wanted a court order to require the prison system to preserve information from the attempted execution, including drug lot numbers, needles, execution logs and other information.

Chancery Court Judge I’Ashea Myles indicated that her order to save the evidence would be sweeping, saying the state should maintain recordings, witness accounts and emails, along with drugs, syringes, IV lines and other medical items.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office said a court order was unnecessary. John W Ayers, assistant attorney general, said evidence from the death chamber had already been collected and logged.

Christa Pike was convicted in 1996 of the stabbing and beating of their 19-year-old classmate Colleen Slemmer a year earlier. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Republican governor Bill Lee called what happened “deeply disturbing” and ordered a “comprehensive third-party review to determine exactly what occurred”. He postponed the state’s only other execution scheduled for this year.

The state’s prison chief resigned after the failed execution.

Medical and lethal injection experts have focused on the possibility that a problem with the IV line caused the drug to pool in Pike’s tissue rather than entering her bloodstream.

Her lawyers wrote in their court filing that “apparently at no point did any member of the execution team realise that the IV lines were not correctly placed or that the veins had blown”.

The attempted execution got under way at around 7.30pm on 30 September when Pike was given a chance to make a final statement. About five minutes later, she raised her head and said her arm was hurting.

At some point she appeared to lose consciousness, but she could be heard breathing until media were escorted from the witness room at 8.53pm. An ambulance arrived at the prison at 9.14pm to take her to hospital.

Dr Joel Zivot, a professor of anaesthesiology and surgery in Atlanta who consulted as an expert for Pike’s legal team, said it could be weeks or months before anyone knows what her recovery might look like, and whether her competency could be restored so the state can try again to execute her.