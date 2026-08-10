Early intervention in psychosis services supports strong recovery in young people, data shows

NEW NATIONAL DATA published today shows strong recovery and employment outcomes for young people who are supported by early intervention in psychosis programmes.

Psychosis commonly emerges during late adolescence and early adulthood. International evidence shows that early identification and treatment can significantly improve long-term recovery, educational achievement, employment outcomes and quality of life.

According to the Department of Health, more than 31,200 specialist appointments were delivered in 2025.

478 people and 509 family members across Ireland were supported through the scheme, and 60% of the service users were under the age of 35.

The data released today highlights significant improvements in recovery outcomes, earlier access to care, increased participation in employment, and enhanced support for the families of young people experiencing psychosis.

For example, the duration of untreated psychosis has reduced from 16 weeks to 5 weeks while supporting employment, education and recovery for people undergoing treatment.

70% of people achieved functional and/or personal recovery from psychosis and people’s day-to-day functioning improved by an average of 50% while engaged with an EIP team.

179 people secured employment through individual placement and support (IPS) programmes over the past three years.

Advertisement

Among people who were not in education, employment or training, 80% gained employment after referral to an EIP team with an IPS worker, the statement said.

Integrated approach to addiction care

Data showed that 31% of people presenting with a first episode of psychosis had used illegal substances in the previous month, while 23% had a diagnosis of addiction.

In teams with integrated addiction support, 75% of service users with co-existing addiction engaged with addiction services, compared with 25% in teams without integration.

The Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler TD, said that “access to the right support at the earliest possible stage can significantly improve outcomes for people experiencing psychosis”.

“It helps reduce the impact of illness, supports recovery, and enables people to remain connected to their families, education, employment and local communities,” she said.

“Timely specialist intervention not only improves recovery outcomes but can also reduce the long-term effects of severe mental illness.”

“With four new teams currently being developed, the ongoing expansion of the programme brings us closer to ensuring that everyone who needs this specialist care can access it, regardless of where they live.”

The government has invested €7.8 million in the expansion of early intervention in psychosis services, and there are currently six multidisciplinary EIP teams operational nationwide and four additional teams in recruitment.

Speaking about the benefits of early intervention, the Early Intervention Psychosis National Clinical Lead, Dr Karen O’Connor, said that the programmes are helping people access specialist care sooner while supporting meaningful recovery.

“These findings show that when we intervene early, recovery is not only possible, it is expected. As we continue the expansion of these services, we will allow more young people across Ireland to benefit from this evidence-based model of care,” she said.