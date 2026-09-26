Some of the most popular video games have been adapted in recent years. Alamy
Quiz

Quiz: How well do you know these video game adaptations?

The Resident Evil movie hit cinemas last week and has generated rave reviews.
10.01pm, 26 Sep 2026
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VIDEO GAME ADAPTATIONS are all the rage right now.

The Resident Evil movie hit cinemas last week and has generated rave reviews with a whopping 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s not just cinema-goers that are loving these adaptations, a new season of Fallout is expected this year and The Last of Us brought a video game story to the world of prestige TV.

We’ve decided to test your knowledge of some of the most well-known video game adaptations. 

How well do you know them? 

What streaming platform carries the Fallout tv show?
Alamy
Amazon Prime
Netflix

Disney+
Apple TV
What year did long-running video game series Tomb Raider get its first on screen adaptation starring Angelina Jolie?
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1999
2000

2001
2002
The Five Nights at Freddys brought Josh Hutcherson back to acting, but it was a long production. Roughly how long was the movie in devleopment before it hit screens?
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5 years
8 years

12 years
17 years
2022's Uncharted movie adaptation got some mixed reviews from critics but was a big success at the box office. Roughly how much did the film gross worldwide?
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$200m
$400m

$600m
$800m
Finish this quote from the 2006 Silent Hill film: Fire doesn't cleanse, it [blank]
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Burns
Heals

Kills
Blackens
What is the name of Michael Fassbender's character in the Assassin's Creed movie?
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Aguilar de Nerha
Ezio Auditore

Edward Kenway
Arno Dorian
Pokémon is not just a successful video game, it also has a series of anime movies. How many anime Pokémon films have been released to date?
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15
18

22
24
Who plays the villainous Doctor Robotnik in the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie?
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Jim Carey
Adam Sandler

Will Ferrell
Mark Wahlberg
True or False: Sean Penn's character of Terrence has no dialogue in the Angry Birds Movie
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True
False
The Last of Us is regarded by many as the best video game of all time. Who portrays main character Joel in its TV adaptation?
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Bradley Cooper
Matthew McConaughey

Pedro Pascal
Matt Damon
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Turtle-y awful
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What are ewe doing? Baaaad
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Clever cat
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Fin-flipping-tastic
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Top dog
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