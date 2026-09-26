Quiz: How well do you know these video game adaptations?

VIDEO GAME ADAPTATIONS are all the rage right now.

The Resident Evil movie hit cinemas last week and has generated rave reviews with a whopping 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s not just cinema-goers that are loving these adaptations, a new season of Fallout is expected this year and The Last of Us brought a video game story to the world of prestige TV.

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We’ve decided to test your knowledge of some of the most well-known video game adaptations.

How well do you know them?