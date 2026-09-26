Quiz: How well do you know these video game adaptations?

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VIDEO GAME ADAPTATIONS are all the rage right now.
The Resident Evil movie hit cinemas last week and has generated rave reviews with a whopping 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.
It’s not just cinema-goers that are loving these adaptations, a new season of Fallout is expected this year and The Last of Us brought a video game story to the world of prestige TV.
We’ve decided to test your knowledge of some of the most well-known video game adaptations.
How well do you know them?
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