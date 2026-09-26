Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Communications manager Kieran Crowley, Manager Heimir Hallgrmsson, FAI CEO David Courell and FAI director of football John Martin at a press conference this afternoon. ©INPHO / Ryan Byrne ©INPHO / Ryan Byrne / Ryan Byrne

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd on the Champs Elysees avenue before a mass at the Place de la Concorde in Paris. AP Photo / Emma Da Silva AP Photo / Emma Da Silva / Emma Da Silva

#PARIS: Pope Leo XIV celebrated an open-air mass in front of hundreds of thousands of faithful in Paris after riding in the Popemobile along the iconic Champs-Élysées to the cheers of huge crowds clutching French and Vatican flags.

Advertisement

#WHITE HOUSE: CNN reporters were barred from travelling with US President Donald Trump as planned on Saturday, in a new move by the White House to limit the news network’s access.

#NIGERIA: Journalist Niamh Ní Hoireabhaird shines a light on how advocates in Nigeria are fighting to empower women with disabilities.

PARTING SHOT

THE CREATOR OF Love/Hat said it’s nearly impossible to get fresh stories onto screen these days, and that for every 10 scripts he writes, nine go nowhere.

Stuart Carolan was speaking ahead of the premiere of his next series Tall Tales and Murder, which is RTÉ’s new Sunday night drama.

He says it’s written as “if the world was ending tomorrow, and you could do whatever the fuck you wanted and just have a laugh”.