Young woman hospitalised with serious injuries after van and e-bike collide in Drogheda

A YOUNG WOMAN has been hospitalised following a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred in Drogheda.

Emergency services were alerted to a two-vehicle collision involving a jeep and an e-bike occurred at approximately 6.45pm on John Street on Friday.

A female driver of the e-bike, aged in her 20s, was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda and subsequently to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The woman is receiving treatment for “serious injuries”, according to gardaí.

No other injuries were reported.

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The road is closed pending examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

There is also a road closure in place between Meat Market Lane and the junction of Dyer Street.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage – including dash-cam – and were travelling near John Street, Drogheda, Co Louth between 6.30pm and 7pm on Friday 25 September 2026, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.