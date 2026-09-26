File photo of train departing for Belfast from Connolly Station Alamy Stock Photo
Disruption

Dublin-Belfast train travelling every two hours after security alert, down from hourly service

Bus transfers will be in place from Newry, with Irish Rail warning that the disruption could continue into Sunday.
11.22am, 26 Sep 2026
51

A SECURITY ALERT has seen the Dublin Connolly to Belfast train service cut to travelling every two hours today, rather than every hour.

Bus transfers will be in place from Newry, with Irish Rail warning that the disruption could continue into Sunday.

It follows the PSNI confirming that its officers are investigating a report of “suspicious circumstances” in the Lake Street area of Lurgan on Friday night.

Irish Rail told The Journal that the Enterprise service is not continuing to Belfast following discussions with the PSNI.

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It advised passengers to follow updates on Irish Rail’s social media.

For a period earlier Saturday morning the train could travel only as far as Dundalk before needing a bus transfer, but Irish Rail has since secured coach transport for passengers from Newry.

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