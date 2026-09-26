The forecaster said heavy thundery rain is forecast with blustery conditions.
rain warning

Warning of 'thundery rain' on Sunday morning issued for 20 counties

Met Éireann said the warning pertains to Leinster, Munster, Cavan and Monaghan.
11.48am, 26 Sep 2026
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A STATUS YELLOW rain warning has been issued for 20 counties across Ireland on Sunday morning.

Met Éireann said the warning pertains to Leinster, Munster, Cavan and Monaghan. It is currently set to come into place from 4am and continue until 11am. 

The forecaster said heavy thundery rain is forecast with blustery conditions.

Potential impacts include localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

In addition, the combination of Spring tides, surge and strong onshore winds may result in wave overtopping along southern and southeastern coastlines, Met Éireann said.

Today will mainly be dry, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees are expected. As the night progresses, rain will become heavy or thundery, particularly in southern areas, leading into the rain warning.

Throughout Sunday the rain is expected to clear and ease by the evening.

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