Drumcree residents to challenge Orange Order march Commission ruling at High Court

RESIDENTS IN DRUMCREE have gone to the High Court on Saturday morning to fight the decison to allow an Orange Order march through their community

A procedural error by the Parades Commission reopened a dispute that had effectively been settled for almost three decades.

Garvaghy Road residents are now at the High Court in Belfast on Saturday to challenge the Parades Commission ruling.

A decision is expected later on Saturday, but even that may yet face a further court challenge before the parade goes ahead on Sunday.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has appealed for leaders to “work calmly” through the weekend after the Orange Order was given permission to walk along the Garvaghy Road in Portadown for the first time in almost 30 years.

Advertisement

Burnham said he understood there would be “concern across Northern Ireland” following the determination on the contentious Drumcree parade.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has described the decision as “utterly reckless”, while DUP MP Carla Lockhart said nationalist residents on the road have “nothing to fear” from the march on Sunday.

The Commission has allowed fewer people than the Orange Order requested.

A maximum of 35 people can take part, with no bands or accompanying supporters. Only one banner can be carried while the parade is on Garvaghy Road.

The procession must leave Drumcree Church by 8am and disperse by 9.30am.

The Commission has stressed that its decision relates specifically to this application and should not be seen as a victory for one side or a defeat for the other.