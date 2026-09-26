Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
LAST UPDATE | 2 hrs ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.
Revolving door
1. In our main story this morning Stephen McDermott reports on how at least 63 former politicians and civil servants have been named in almost 100 returns on the Lobbying Register as approaching their one-time political colleagues in recent years.
Drumcree
2. For the first time in almost three decades, Orangemen will be permitted to march along Portadown’s Garvaghy Road this weekend. Andrew Walsh looks at how this came about.
Kerry hit-and-run
3. Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a fatal hit-and-run road collision in Co Kerry overnight.
Dunsink plans
4. One of the country’s major builders has blasted plans for 18,500 homes in northwest Dublin at the former landfill in Dunsink, claiming it won’t succeed unless big changes are made to what’s on offer for house-hunters.
School’s out
5. Daragh Brophy tells us what it was like inside U2′s ‘secret’ Mount Temple schoolyard gig as Bono and co marked their 50th anniversary.
Garda discipline
6. Gardaí have dropped an internal discipline threat against a senior Garda Representative Association official for speaking out about problems in the force.
Motoring
7. Paddy Comyn tells us about his three-week fling with the “oddball” Citroën Ami. The tiny machine is classed in the same EU vehicle category as mopeds, but just happens to have a roof and four wheels.
Stuart Carolan
8. The creator of Love/Hate has said it’s nearly impossible to get fresh stories onto screen these days, and that for every 10 scripts he writes, nine go nowhere.
Surrealing in the Years
9. In his latest column Carl Kinsella looks at how Dublin City Council is not actually at war with Christmas, but with basic organisation and communication.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say