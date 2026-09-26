Gardaí on hunt for van driver after fatal hit-and-run in Co Kerry in early hours of morning

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an appeal for witnesses following a fatal hit-and-run road collision in Co Kerry overnight.

The incident happened on the N69 near Dromin Upper, Listowel, some time after 3am on Saturday morning.

It’s believed a van struck a male pedestrian, but gardaí have said the “van failed to remain at the scene” afterwards.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has also been notified.

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Investigators are now seeking information on the van driver.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision on the N69 near Dromin Upper, Listowel, Co. Kerry,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone who may have been travelling on the N69 between 2.30am and 4am and who may have camera footage, including dash cam or mobile phone recordings, is asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on (068) 50820, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The N69 between Cahirdown Roundabout, Listowel (Main Tarbert Road) and the townland of Derry, Listowel is closed pending examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.