Solar panel businesses searched by gardaí and watchdog in bid-rigging investigation

SEVERAL BUSINESSES IN the solar panel industry had their premises searched by gardaí and officers from the consumer watchdog as part of an investigation into potential bid-rigging.

Bid-rigging is an illegal practice where competing businesses secretly collude to determine the winner of a tender process instead of competing fairly.

Bidders may purposefully submit an unreasonably high bid, not bid at all or botch their bid for the agreed supplier to win.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is investigating suspected breaches of competition law involving this practice.

Advertisement

The CCPC has the power to carry out unannounced searches of business premises and private homes with a search warrant issued by the District Court.

It searches for information and evidence where it has reason to suspect that companies or individuals are not compliant with competition law. These searches are commonly referred to as “dawn raids”, a spokesperson said.

Authorised officers from the CCPC were accompanied by local gardaí and members of An Garda Síochána’s District Detective Units.

Commission member at the CCPC Úna Butler stressed the importance of effective competition.

“While searches do not imply that any breach of competition law has occurred, the CCPC remains committed to fully investigating suspected bid-rigging to protect fair competition and consumers,” she said.

The watchdog said it could not provide any further information on the ongoing investigation, but requested that anyone with information or knowledge on the matter contact the CCPC.