Some Irish fans have secured Oasis tickets as many more still anxiously wait for access codes

THE FIRST CHANCE for Irish fans to buy Oasis tickets was this morning, but many are still anxiously waiting to see if they will get an access code.

For those lucky enough to get a code in the first batch yesterday, the first sale started at 9am this morning with a four ticket per person limit.

The band is set to play two shows at Slane Castle on 4 and 5 September next year.

Some fans have already taken to social media to say they’ve secured tickets.

I tried, and I tried, and I tried to get tickets for Oasis in Croke Park and never got them. Got sorted for Slane this morning! The convoluted system is working somehow. — Daniel Kelly (@IsMiseDaniel) September 25, 2026

Codes allowing people to buy tickets were sent out on Thursday, but many have been taking to social media confused at the staggered model the band is using to send them out.

Is my Oasis code being delivered by carrier pigeon or what — Ben (@BT_1878) September 24, 2026

When they announced the Slane gigs, Oasis said codes would be sent to some of those who pre-registered with their email.

Those lucky enough to be selected in the lottery will receive codes some time between Thursday 24 September and Sunday 27 September.

They have also staggered the sales similarly. Those who received a code on Thursday were given access to the sale on Friday morning.

There is due to be two more sales on Saturday and Sunday this week, according to the email.

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Another day of refreshing my emails……. pic.twitter.com/qiJC77xZjH — Layla (@Layla_EFC) September 25, 2026

The band said that each sale will have its own portion of tickets to the Slane concerts across all ticket types and prices.

Tickets are priced at €181.25 for general admission while a front standing ticket will set you back €211.25. There is also a €10.50 service charge on top of those.

If you don’t fancy standing, you could go for a reserved seating ticket in what is described as the ‘Slane Castle outdoor compound’. But one of these will cost you €501.25.

Included in this with your reserved seat in a grandstand, you get entry through a dedicated area and free parking, premium toilet facilities, a dedicated tour merchandise stand and access to the hospitality area for one hour after Oasis have finished.

Before the first codes were sent out the band warned fans to be wary of ticket scams.

With code emails due to be sent out over the next few days, please read this post carefully and be aware of potential Oasis Live ’27 ticket scams. pic.twitter.com/SB4JlbwdMn — Oasis (@oasis) September 23, 2026

Codes are only being sent from the official oasis@openstageit.com email which contain a unique non-transferable code and direct you to Ticketmaster.

They’re encouraging people to only follow official ticketing information.

Based on the conversation online, it seems very few people were fortunate enough to get codes on Thursday and many are crossing their fingers that one may still land in their inbox.

CODIFICATION FOR THE NATION — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 25, 2026

We live in (slightly delusional) hope.