The scene pictured this afternoon. The Journal
Dublin

Emergency services at the scene of N4 crash near Liffey Valley junction

No injuries have been reported, a garda spokesperson said.
4.45pm, 26 Sep 2026
174

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE at the scene of a crash on the N4 near the Liffey Valley junction.

The fire brigade and ambulances are at the scene. Two lanes of traffic are closed. It is understood motorists are experiencing delays as a result.

Gardaí said they received a report of the two-car collision shortly after 3pm this afternoon.

No injuries have been reported, a spokesperson said.

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