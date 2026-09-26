Emergency services at the scene of N4 crash near Liffey Valley junction

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EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE at the scene of a crash on the N4 near the Liffey Valley junction.
The fire brigade and ambulances are at the scene. Two lanes of traffic are closed. It is understood motorists are experiencing delays as a result.
Gardaí said they received a report of the two-car collision shortly after 3pm this afternoon.
No injuries have been reported, a spokesperson said.
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