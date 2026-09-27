A general view of Nagyerdei Stadion ahead of the game. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Your Say

Will you watch the Ireland-Israel match?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
6.32pm, 27 Sep 2026
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An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.

IRELAND WILL PLAY Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, in the first of their Nations League group games this evening.

It’s a contentious decision that has been met with calls for the board of the Football Association of Ireland to resign by multiple political parties, while others have lashed out at the government and Uefa for landing the decision on the players.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm. The match will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two, but its coverage will be majorly stripped back.

So today we’re asking you: Will you watch the Ireland-Israel match?


Poll Results:

No (1100)
Yes (461)

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