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UEFA

RTÉ will broadcast Ireland's Nations League games with Israel

The broadcaster said there will be no studio presentation or studio punditry for the matches.
2.13pm, 19 Sep 2026
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RTÉ HAS CONFIRMED it will broadcast the Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel; however, there will be no studio presentation or studio punditry.

Ireland will play Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, in the first of their Nations League group games on 27 September, before meeting again in Bačka Topola, Serbia on 4 October behind closed doors.

Siptu previously called for RTÉ to boycott the games, raising the prospect of production staff withdrawing their services from the broadcast.

The 42 reported last week that the broadcaster was considering drastically limiting coverage of the games with Israel.

In a statement this afternoon, RTÉ said: “RTÉ will meet its contractual obligations to broadcast the two UEFA Nations League fixtures between Ireland and Israel.”

It said there will be no studio presentation for the matches, and commentary will be taken from the international feed and will not be provided by an RTÉ commentator.

The broadcaster said it has not taken advertising or sponsorship around either game.

RTÉ said a minimal technical team will be deployed and news coverage of the games and the wider events surrounding them will be provided. 

“These arrangements reflect RTÉ’s decision to fulfil its contractual broadcasting obligations while limiting the additional production and commercial activity associated with the fixtures,” it said. 

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