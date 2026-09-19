Woman in her 40s killed in workplace incident in Kilmeedy, Co Limerick

A WOMAN IN her forties has died in a workplace incident in Kilmeedy, Co Limerick.

The incident took place on Friday. It is understood that the woman was involved in digging a trench to make way for a septic tank pipe at the time.

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A garda spokesperson said that gardaí attended the scene of the incident.

“A woman aged in her 40s was pronounced deceased at the scene,” they added.

The spokesperson said that the matter has been referred to the Health and Safety Authority for further investigation.