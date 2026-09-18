Donald Trump at the White House today. Alamy Stock Photo
Greenland

Trump and Denmark say they have struck a deal for US security control over Greenland

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said the agreement with the US is ‘good for Nato and Europe’.
11.09pm, 18 Sep 2026
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US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said that he has struck an “infinite” deal with Denmark to give the United States control over Greenland’s security and bar foreign adversaries from setting up bases there.

While details on the deal are minimal so far, both Denmark and Greenland have said that they expect to sign the agreement with the US on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, which meets on Sunday.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said the agreement with the US is “good for NATO and Europe”, while Greenland’s PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen says the deal with the US “strengthens” the island’s security.

In his remarks on his Truth Social network, Trump said that he was “pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland”.

He added:

“From now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval.”

Frederiksen said the deal “strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic area,” adding that it was expected to be signed on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly next week.

The US already has a military base on Greenland.

The Greenland security deal guarantees that China and Russia cannot set up bases there, the State Department said Friday.

“The agreement explicitly guarantees the United States the complete ability to do what it deems is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the American continent, including permanent access, basing, and overflight rights,” a State Department official said on condition of anonymity.

“This agreement guarantees that China and Russia cannot have a base in Greenland, they cannot send troops to Greenland, and the necessary mechanisms are in place to prevent investment in sensitive sectors.”

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