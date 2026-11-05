How the courtroom drama unfolded at Russell Brand's rape trial

HE’S A HOLLYWOOD star who commanded television studios for the best part of a decade, but Russell Brand found himself in a very different spotlight as rape and sexual assault allegations against him were aired in front of the world’s media.

The 51-year-old sat in the dock as jurors heard the evidence, with his familiar theatrical confidence often replaced by long silences and a stillness that contrasted with the man millions had watched on screen.

Baptised in 2024 in the River Thames, months after rape and sexual assault allegations were made against him, Brand’s faith was often on show to the court – with the defendant mouthing prayers and clutching religious symbols.

The opening day of his trial at Southwark Crown Court set the tone for what was to come, as prosecutors labelled him a “ruthless, calculated and manipulative… sexual predator” to a packed public gallery, while Brand gripped a silver cross in his hand.

Despite cutting a lonely figure in the large glass dock in the centre of the courtroom, Brand was afforded the opportunity to see his wife, Laura Gallacher and the rest of his entourage as the door to his right was left open.

The quiet of the criminal courtroom was a stark contrast to the clicking and flashing of cameras that captured the comedian as he entered the court building before each day of the trial.

On multiple occasions, he told reporters he felt “blessed” as he made his way to the security queues.

Although Brand appeared motionless throughout the evidence given by the six complainants, the same could not be said for his wife.

Gallacher was seen rolling her eyes while taking notes as some of the complainants gave evidence, and at one point appeared to purse her lips looking towards the defendant as one woman did an impression of him.

A large blue screen blocked the view of the complainants from Brand and the rest of the court as they gave evidence, aside from the barristers, the judge, court staff and the jury.

There were moments when the familiar Brand emerged, and others when the courtroom fell into the kind of silence that made even the smallest response stand out.

The most revealing of those moments came when the comedian and actor took the witness box to give evidence in his defence.

He strode out of the dock, stood straight and placed his hand on the Bible before loudly taking the oath.

His answers to questions from his barrister Ian Winter KC initially came in a booming voice, as he denied each of the allegations against him.

Asked to describe how his life had changed when he married pop star Katy Perry in just two words, he replied: “Staggering fame.”

But the tone changed when prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC began her cross-examination.

His responses to Karmy-Jones were punctuated with pauses and long spells of silence, often responding to firm questioning with short, soft-spoken answers.

There were occasional flashes of his more elaborate vocabulary, with words including “loquacious”, “vivacious” and “badinage” making their way into his answers.

Towards the end of his evidence, he described his past behaviour towards women as “persuasive, seductive, begging and flirting”, before acknowledging that it had seemed “beyond reckless, philandering, and idiocy”.

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As his team entered the court building on the day he stood in the witness box, security guards at the courthouse door confiscated a religious object that one of his entourage had brought with them.

The object – a golden sun with what appeared to be grains of sand in the centre – was blocked from being brought through, despite overheard pleas of Brand’s team that it was “important” for the day that he was giving evidence.

The item was return to Brand’s entourage as they left for the day.

The courtroom’s atmosphere shifted again when Gallacher took the witness box the following day.

Brand, who had appeared almost expressionless during much of the complainants’ evidence, began grinning widely and laughing audibly as his wife described their life in the US and his career as a podcaster and online influencer.

When discussions turned to his 2024 baptism by television presenter Bear Grylls, Brand could be seen mouthing words towards his wife before turning, wide-eyed and still mouthing words, towards reporters on the press bench.

At one point, he struggled to contain his laughter for almost a minute before putting his head in his hands.

Brand later apologised outside court to reporters for mouthing towards them, saying: “Morning, I was looking at you because you were looking at me. But I hope it didn’t come across as too weird.”

He said he was “praying” because “my wife was up there and she was so beautiful”.

The comedian also received signs of support from those who approached him outside the courtroom.

On one Friday, ahead of evidence from the second complainant, a man handed him a card in the shape of a butterfly.

“You keeping well?” Brand asked, giving the man a thumbs-up before gathering with his entourage to read the supportive messages written inside.

The family presence in court also extended beyond the witness box.

Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher, Brand’s father-in-law, attended to support his daughter, placing a hand on her back as they approached the court building towards the end of the trial.

The three weeks of court proceedings were not without the small distractions familiar to anyone who has spent time in a busy courtroom.

During Karmy-Jones’s closing speech, court staff had to rouse a member of the public in the gallery after they fell asleep and began snoring.

There was a brief commotion as the person was nudged awake, but it caused little disruption to the hearing.

A deafening silence greeted the courtroom as verdicts were delivered in the case today.

Brand closed his eyes as he learned the jury had found him guilty of raping a young fan following one of his shows in 2009.

He was taken down to the cells as Judge Bennathan told him to expect a “significant” custodial sentence.