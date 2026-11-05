RTÉ says latest radio listening figures 'encouraging', as Claire Byrne increases Newstalk numbers

RTÉ HAS DESCRIBED the latest radio listening figures published today as “encouraging”, while rival Newstalk saw a bounce to some of its major programming.

The latest JNLR figures cover the 12-month period up to September of this year.

The JNLR survey is conducted among an annual sample of around 16,800 people aged 15 and over.

It uses the “one-day-aided” recall methodology, whereby the respondent recalls all their listening activity for the day prior.

The survey revealed that almost 3.5 million adults tune into radio every weekday, while close to four million tune in weekly.

RTÉ

A source at RTÉ said the broadcaster has “no concerns” with the latest survey and is “happy” with the figures.

RTÉ Radio 1 has a weekly listenership of 1.365 million, up on the last survey, and the top 10 most listened to radio shows are all on Radio 1.

Morning Ireland continues to be the most listened to radio programme in Ireland, with a listenership of 464,000.

While this is an increase of 7,000 on the most recent survey, which covered the 12-month period to June, it’s a decrease from the audience of 471,000 that the show had in last year’s survey, which covered the 12-months to September 2025.

Meanwhile, Today with David McCullagh has an audience of 421,000, a slight dip of 1,000 when compared to the last survey three months ago.

David McCullagh RTÉ RTÉ

Oliver Callan, meanwhile, sees a slight drop to his programme, losing 2,000 listeners to reach 283,000.

Over on News at One, the show is up 2,000 to hit an audience of 271,000 when compared to the last survey, but that is down considerably when compared to last year’s audience of 284,000.

Liveline with Kieran Cuddihy meanwhile is up 14,000 to reach an audience of 268,000. Joe Duffy signed off from the show in 2025 with an audience of 299,000.

Kieran Cuddihy RTÉ RTÉ

Brendan O’Connor meanwhile sees big gains to his Saturday show but a sizeable decrease to his Sunday show from the last survey, up 11,000 for his Saturday show to hit 411,000 but down 8,000 to 399,000 for his Sunday slot.

But when compared to last year, Brendan O’Connor has seen a marked decrease, down from 419,000 on Saturday and 427,000 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, over on RTÉ 2FM, it’s good news for 2FM Breakfast with Carl, Roz & Aisling, which has added 14,000 listeners to reach 189,000, while 2FM Mornings with Doireann Garrihy has seen a drop of 7,000 to reach an audience of 79,000.

Patricia Monahan, director of audio at RTÉ, described the figures as “very encouraging, particularly for RTÉ Radio 1″.

“Less than a year since the launch of the new schedule, it’s fantastic to see that listeners are engaging with new voices and shows across the day,” she added, pointing to “significant growth” for Kieran Cuddihy on Liveline.

Newstalk

Over on Newstalk, Pat Kenny has set a new record for weekend shows on the station.

His Saturday show has an audience of 175,000, up 8,000 on the most recent survey and the most listened to weekend show in the station’s history.

His Sunday show also reached a record high of 134,000, up 12,000.

Advertisement

There’s also been a big jump for Claire Byrne, with her mid-morning show adding 12,000 listeners to reach an audience of 222,000.

Claire Byrne Conor McCabe photography Conor McCabe photography

Newstalk Breakfast with Anton Savage is down slightly, losing 1,000 listeners for an audience of 167,000. He left his Saturday show on Newstalk in February to take over the breakfast show

Anton Savage Newstalk Newstalk

The Hard Shoulder with Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman also sees a sizeable increase, up 17,000 to 170,000.

And on weekday evenings, Off The Ball has added 6,000 listeners since the last survey, to reach an audience of 51,000, while its weekend show has 162,000 listeners, up 29,000.

Overall, the station had a weekly reach of 882,000, up 27,000 on the last survey and the highest ever weekly reach for the station, and a daily audience of 511,000, an increase of 27,000.

Eric Moylan, Newstalk’s managing editor, described the figures as “excellent figures” and added that it “clearly shows that the new schedule is landing with the public”.

Today FM

On Today FM, the station grew its weekly audience by a slight 2,000 to hit 976,000.

But when compared to last year’s survey, it’s a massive jump of 46,000.

The daily audience is also up a slight 3,000, to hit 527,000 listeners, but year-on-year, it’s an increase of 24,000.

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show has added 5,000 listeners since the last survey, with an audience of 245,000, a figure which is 27,000 higher than last year’s survey.

Ian Dempsey Today FM Today FM

Dave Moore sees a drop of 6,000 to 205,000 listeners, but year-on-year, he’s up 1,000.

Meanwhile, the Last Word with Matt Cooper is unchanged when compared to the last survey, with an audience of 195,000, but he’s up 11,000 year-on-year.

Elsewhere, Alison Curtis recorded her highest audience for her Saturday show and has broken the 200,000 mark for the first time.

Alison Curtis Today FM Today FM

She has added 16,000 to her audience since the last survey three months ago, to reach 204,000 listeners.

Regional

Bauer Media Audio Ireland owns a number of radio stations here, including Newstalk and Today FM as well as a host of regional stations.

SPIN 1038 has a weekly reach of 242,000 listeners, leading the market among 15 to 34-year-olds.

Red FM meanwhile remains the most listened to station in Cork, with 157,000 weekly listeners.

iRadio, which broadcasts to 15 counties, has a weekly audience of 328,000 listeners, while Beat reaches 171,000 weekly listeners across the South East.

98FM meanwhile has 176,000 weekly listeners and SPIN South West is the most listened to station among 15 to 34-year-olds across the region, with 155,000 weekly listeners.

Elsewhere, IRS+ is the sales’ house of some 15 regional stations, including Radio Nova, Highland Radio, Midwest Radio, Radio Kerry, Northern Sound, East Coast FM, KCLR, Ocean FM, Northern Sound, Tipp FM, South East Radio, Sunshine, Midlands 103, Shannonside and KFM.

Across this network, the weekly reach is 1.41 million, up 123,000 listeners when compared to 2023.