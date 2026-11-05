'We're kindred spirits in so many ways': Elton John announces Christmas collaboration with CMAT

CMAT AND ELTON John have collaborated on a special new rendition of his festive hit Step Into Christmas.

The Co Meath singer has an “incredible personality and wicked sense of humour”, according to the music legend.

The song, which was released this morning, was announced by Elton John on his Instagram.

In the post, he said he and CMAT are “kindred spirits”.

“I’ve loved CMAT since I first heard her and saw her videos years ago,” he wrote.

“You can tell she has Rock ‘n’ Roll and Country and Americana at the heart of what she does – we’re kindred spirits in so many ways. And that’s why I was so thrilled with the idea of us collaborating on Step Into Christmas.

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“She’s done an amazing job, and I can’t wait for you all to hear it!”

The song is only available to listen to on Amazon music.

CMAT dressed up as Elton John for Halloween, which seemingly was a hint at the collaboration to come.

Elton John yesterday posted a video of his Christmas tree, on top of which was a CMAT doll, equipped with a glittery outfit and a mini guitar.

Collaborating with a music legend is CMAT’s latest achievement in a career that just keeps growing.

She has been all over the international stage this year, guest starring on SNL UK, touring the US, and appearing on NPR’s Tiny Desk.