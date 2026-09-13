CMAT brought the Irish language to the SNL UK stage in her debut as musical guest

CMAT FEATURED AS the musical guest on the first episode of the new series of Saturday Night Live (SNL) UK last night.

The Co Meath singer performed the song Euro-Country from her 2025 album of the same name, as well as her 2023 song Stay For Something.

The intro to Euro-Country, a song which reflects on the fallout of the 2008 recession, includes over 40 seconds of CMAT singing in Irish.

Oscar-nominated actor Jeff Goldblum hosted as the live variety and comedy show kicked off its second season.

Comments praising CMAT’s performance have flooded social media.

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“That’s our girl! Yup CMAT,” one fan commented on the YouTube video of CMAT’s performance.

Several people from abroad also commented to say the performance was the first time they had heard the singer.

“Just discovered them and they’re playing near me in LA on the 23rd…and I’m going!” one new fan said.

Over in the US, SNL debuted in 1975 and remains one of the biggest shows across the water.

Its UK spin-off premiered on Sky One on 21 March and each episode features a different celebrity host and musical guest.

There was an Irish connection with the opening show of the first season too, with Nicola Coughlan and Graham Norton appearing.

Coughlan went on to host a later episode in the first season, while Jamie Dornan hosted the second episode.

There were eight episodes in the first season of SNL UK which aired from March to May, and the second series will start with an episode Saturday, 12 September.