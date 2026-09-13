CMAT performed the song Euro-Country from her 2025 album of the same name, as well as her 2023 song Stay For Something. SNL UK
Dunboyne Diana

CMAT brought the Irish language to the SNL UK stage in her debut as musical guest

Actor Jeff Goldblum hosted as the live variety and comedy show kicks off its second season.
8.52am, 13 Sep 2026
1.1k
4

Saturday Night Live UK / YouTube

CMAT FEATURED AS the musical guest on the first episode of the new series of Saturday Night Live (SNL) UK last night.

The Co Meath singer performed the song Euro-Country from her 2025 album of the same name, as well as her 2023 song Stay For Something. 

The intro to Euro-Country, a song which reflects on the fallout of the 2008 recession, includes over 40 seconds of CMAT singing in Irish. 

Oscar-nominated actor Jeff Goldblum hosted as the live variety and comedy show kicked off its second season.

Comments praising CMAT’s performance have flooded social media.

“That’s our girl! Yup CMAT,” one fan commented on the YouTube video of CMAT’s performance.

Several people from abroad also commented to say the performance was the first time they had heard the singer.

“Just discovered them and they’re playing near me in LA on the 23rd…and I’m going!” one new fan said.

Over in the US, SNL debuted in 1975 and remains one of the biggest shows across the water.

Its UK spin-off premiered on Sky One on 21 March and each episode features a different celebrity host and musical guest.

There was an Irish connection with the opening show of the first season too, with Nicola Coughlan and Graham Norton appearing.

Coughlan went on to host a later episode in the first season, while Jamie Dornan hosted the second episode.

There were eight episodes in the first season of SNL UK which aired from March to May, and the second series will start with an episode Saturday, 12 September.

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 The reality of buying a home in 2026, polling stations open in Sweden and CMAT appears on SNL UK…
    Updated 25 mins ago
    177
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie