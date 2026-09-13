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LAST UPDATE | 24 mins ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.
1. Our Morning Lead shares our readers stories on the reality of buying a home in 2026.
2. Polling stations opened across Sweden this morning in a close general election that will see either the far right enter government for the first time or the left-wing opposition reclaim power.
3. CMAT featured as the musical guest on the first episode of the new series of Saturday Night Live (SNL) UK last night.
4. Donald Trump’s arrival at his Doonbeg golf course Saturday was done in spectacular fashion, with Irish Open attendees treated to an Air Force One fly-by shortly before 2pm ahead of the US President touching down.
5. Political Correspondent Christina Finn analysed Trump’s quick Dublin visit – talking points from which included the US president’s united Ireland intervention and sullen faces at the Áras.
6. Oasis have hinted that they will be returning to Slane Castle next year.
7. Elena Rybakina proved to be the undisputed world number one after claiming her first US Open title.
8. Mark English won his semi-final heat to qualify for the 800m final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.
9. Hundreds of people donned swimming caps and goggles and took to the frigid waters of the River Liffey.
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