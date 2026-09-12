In photos: Over 300 swimmers take to the River Liffey for annual race

WHILE PROTESTERS FLOODED the streets of the capital brandishing anti-Trump signs, hundreds of people donned swimming caps and goggles and took to the frigid waters of the River Liffey.

The annual Liffey swim began in 1920 and celebrated its 106th year today, with more than 302 swimmers competing.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

It was started by Bernard Fagan, an engineer and public health expert, to showcase the quality of the river’s water. The race starts at Rory O’More Bridge near the Guinness Brewery gate and ends at the North Wall Quay.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

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Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Sadhbh Byrne (26) of Tallaght Masters won the women’s race today in 33:05, with Bruno Delmonte (41) winning the men’s in 29:50.

Byrne said that she was “absolutely in shock”.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“I’ve never done it before (the Liffey Swim), so it was a great experience and yeah, amazing crowds and everything, it was really enjoyable.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Asked whether she knew she was leading the race, Byrne added: “I hadn’t got a clue because under every bridge I closed my eyes because I’m terrified of the dark, so I was like, oh, just go right through and fight. I didn’t have a clue how far anyone was or how near or anything. So, it was a big surprise at the end.”

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Delmonte said: ”It’s my first swim in the Liffey after a few sea swims this year, it’s incredible, and the people cheering us on from all the bridges, that pushed me more to give everything I have.”

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In the team competitions, NAC Masters claimed the women’s title with Michelle Nolan, Suzanne Regan, Martina Sheridan and Avril Markey, while Dublin Swimming Club secured the men’s team prize with Des King, Michael McInerney, Ian Hamilton and Ray Hegarty.

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Rachel Lee also recorded the fastest women’s time of the day at 26:54. Lee’s 13-year-old son Bruce Healy also shared the fastest male time prize with Paul Higgins after both swimmers recorded 23:21, while Healy’s twin brother Lex claimed the Under-18 title with a time of 24:35.

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Charlotte Downey won the Under-18 prize in the women’s race in 29.20.

The Liffey swim is part of the Liffey festival, which is held this weekend in the capital.

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Earlier today, two ships arrived in Dublin for the start of the festival.

Built in Esbjerg, Denmark in 1936, Klevia originally worked as a North Sea fishing vessel and has since been restored and traditionally rigged as a gaff ketch.

Pelican of London arrives into Dublin. Aidan Oliver Weldon: www.aidanoliver.ie Aidan Oliver Weldon: www.aidanoliver.ie

Pelican of London. Aidan Oliver Weldon: www.aidanoliver.ie Aidan Oliver Weldon: www.aidanoliver.ie

The three-masted Pelican of London began life in 1948 as an Arctic fishing trawler before being turned into sail-training vessel.

The two ships docked in Dublin. Aidan Oliver Weldon: www.aidanoliver.ie Aidan Oliver Weldon: www.aidanoliver.ie

Various events are taking place across Custom House Quay, George’s Dock, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay and the River Liffey. You can find out more at www.dublinliffeyfestival.ie.