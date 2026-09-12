Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#EXISTENTIAL THREAT Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called on companies to proceed more slowly in developing AI – a call that has been seconded by OpenAI boss Sam Altman and xAI’s Elon Musk.
#PHILLIPINES The death toll has risen to 76 after a fire broke out onboard a ferry off the western Philippines on Wednesday.
#REFORM UK The far-right UK party has received a second £36 million (€41.95 million) donation from a cryptocurrency billionaire.
#OIL WARS Authorities in Saudi Arabia have said that drones launched from Iraq led to the temporary closure of a crucial oil export route used to bypass the lockdown of the Strait of Hormuz.
It was the annual Liffey Swim today, where hundreds of brave souls take to the less-than-warm (and hopefully clean) waters of the Dublin River.
The race celebrated its 106th year today, with more than 302 swimmers competing.
It was started by Bernard Fagan, an engineer and public health expert, to showcase the quality of the river’s water.
Let’s hope he was right.
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