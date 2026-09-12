Swimming the Liffey. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.16pm, 12 Sep 2026
523

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

330Trump Protest_90755274 Man holds a ballon that appears to be of Trump wearing a nappy to protest Trump's visit. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

 

INTERNATIONAL

Screenshot 2026-09-12 at 20.03.08 This handout image release by the Iran-backed Houthi forces on September 7, 2026, purportedly show a ballistic missile strike on trucks carrying military equipment from Saudi Arabia to the Al-Wadiah military camp in Yemen's Hadhramaut province. UPI/Alamy Live News

#EXISTENTIAL THREAT Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called on companies to proceed more slowly in developing AI – a call that has been seconded by OpenAI boss Sam Altman and xAI’s Elon Musk.

#PHILLIPINES The death toll has risen to 76 after a fire broke out onboard a ferry off the western Philippines on Wednesday.

#REFORM UK The far-right UK party has received a second £36 million (€41.95 million) donation from a cryptocurrency billionaire.

#OIL WARS Authorities in Saudi Arabia have said that drones launched from Iraq led to the temporary closure of a crucial oil export route used to bypass the lockdown of the Strait of Hormuz.

 

PARTING SHOT

a-general-view-of-the-race Swiming the Liffey. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

It was the annual Liffey Swim today, where hundreds of brave souls take to the less-than-warm (and hopefully clean) waters of the Dublin River.

The race celebrated its 106th year today, with more than 302 swimmers competing.

a-view-of-swimmers-on-their-way-to-the-start-of-of-the-race Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

It was started by Bernard Fagan, an engineer and public health expert, to showcase the quality of the river’s water.

Let’s hope he was right. 

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie