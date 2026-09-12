Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Man holds a ballon that appears to be of Trump wearing a nappy to protest Trump's visit. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

This handout image release by the Iran-backed Houthi forces on September 7, 2026, purportedly show a ballistic missile strike on trucks carrying military equipment from Saudi Arabia to the Al-Wadiah military camp in Yemen's Hadhramaut province. UPI/Alamy Live News

#EXISTENTIAL THREAT Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called on companies to proceed more slowly in developing AI – a call that has been seconded by OpenAI boss Sam Altman and xAI’s Elon Musk.

#PHILLIPINES The death toll has risen to 76 after a fire broke out onboard a ferry off the western Philippines on Wednesday.

#REFORM UK The far-right UK party has received a second £36 million (€41.95 million) donation from a cryptocurrency billionaire.

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#OIL WARS Authorities in Saudi Arabia have said that drones launched from Iraq led to the temporary closure of a crucial oil export route used to bypass the lockdown of the Strait of Hormuz.

PARTING SHOT

Swiming the Liffey. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

It was the annual Liffey Swim today, where hundreds of brave souls take to the less-than-warm (and hopefully clean) waters of the Dublin River.

The race celebrated its 106th year today, with more than 302 swimmers competing.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

It was started by Bernard Fagan, an engineer and public health expert, to showcase the quality of the river’s water.

Let’s hope he was right.