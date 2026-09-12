Trump gives rambling speech to VIPs describing Irish people as 'vicious b*stards' in business

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump touched on a variety of topics, from golf to how Irish people are “vicious bastards” in business, as he delivered a speech to a room of invited VIPs at the US Ambassador’s Deerfield residence in the Phoenix Park this afternoon.

Setting the patriotic tone of the address from the very beginning, the president walked (and at times danced) into the room to Lee Greenwood’s 1984 song God Bless the USA.

The exclusive event was the third separate function in Phoenix Park Trump has appeared at since arriving in Dublin this morning, following meetings with President Catherine Connolly, and then Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, businessman Denis O’Brien and dancer Michael Flatley were among those attending at the residence of US Ambassador to Ireland Ed Walsh.

Trump leading the 500 or so guests here on a whistlestop tour of what he identifies as his successes, takes pops at his political enemies, speaks about US military strength. No real mention of Ireland so far.

No quoting Seamus Heaney… yet. @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/m2TP4z7HBx — Niall O’Connor (@NiallJournal_ie) September 12, 2026

Front row seats at the gathering were reserved for Amazon and Google executives, and there were also a number of secretaries general of government departments present.

Financial adviser turned controversial political campaigner Eddie Hobbs has also been invited, as was former taoiseach Enda Kenny, former TD Mary Hanafin and businessmen Dermot Desmond and Michael O’Leary.

Ambassadors from Australia, the UK and Canada, and a number of secretaries general of Irish government departments were also present.

The president spent about 30 minutes meeting with dignitaries before delivering his address.

The speech, which went on for about 35 minutes, began and ended with references to golf, hinting at Trump’s excitement to spend the rest of the weekend at the Irish Open, which is taking place at his property in Doonbeg in Co Clare.

The US president kicked off the address by praising the US, something he went on to do frequently.

He described his country as “the hottest country anywhere in the world”, and used the opportunity to hit out at former US president Joe Biden.

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“Our country was dead. We had a dead country. We had a president who didn’t know who the hell he was, what he was, had no idea,” he said.

He then insulted the tent set up for the event while slagging Ed Walsh.

“I’m hearing the tent that’s in very weak shape. You know, Walsh is known for cost-cutting and sometimes he’ll cost cut to a point where I say, ‘Walshy, you know, you got to get structurally sound facilities’.”

He also complimented the ambassador, describing him as a “great golfer”.

Speaking about Walsh taking up the ambassador role, Trump said “everybody wants to be in Ireland”.

“It’s a real easy ambassadorship. All he has to do is play golf all day, and he’s doing great,” he added.

Trump arriving to deliver remarks at the US Ambassador’s Deerfield residence this afternoon. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Trump went on to touch on an array of topics, including the strengths of the US military, crime in Washington DC, communism, his renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White.

Near the end of the meandering address the US president mentioned his fondness for the people of Ireland.

“You have unbelievable people in Ireland,” he said.

“The hospitality of Irish people. They say you can’t generalise about groups of people, countries, but you can. People love coming to Ireland. You know why? Because they love you. They love the people.

“There’s a friendliness, there’s also a viciousness and a toughness. Let me tell you, you are some of the most vicious bastards I’ve ever done business with. But when you want to be nice, there’s nobody nicer.”

Ending the speech, Trump said: “I just want to thank you. It’s an honour to be here. I’m going to actually go now to Doonbeg.”

YMCA by the Village People, a song Trump frequently played at his political rallies, played as Trump left the room and mimed playing golf.

With additional reporting from Niall O’Connor and Rónán Duffy.