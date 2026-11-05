Teenager arrested in relation to fatal stabbing of Limerick man in north Dublin

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested by gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of a Limerick man in north Dublin last month.

In the early hours of 18 October, a man was discovered with serious injuries on a footpath at Blackhorse Place in Dublin 7.

He was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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The victim has since been named as 38-year-old Jamie Bailey, originally from Limerick.

It is understood that Bailey was known to gardaí.

Gardaí today arrested an adult male, aged in his late teens, in connection with the investigation into the fatal assault.

The man is detained in a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region and a spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.