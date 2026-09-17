Michael Healy-Rae was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday near the Coombe hospital on Cork Street. Alamy Stock Photo
Dublin

Man (50s) charged in connection with assault on TD Michael Healy-Rae in Dublin

The man will appear before Dublin District Court on Friday morning.
11.23pm, 17 Sep 2026
1.9k

A MAN IN his 50s has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Gardaí confirmed the charge in a press statement on Thursday night and said the man will appear before Dublin District Court on Friday morning.

The Independent TD was allegedly assaulted while he was stopped in traffic on his way home from Dáil Éireann shortly after 4pm on Wednesday near the Coombe hospital on Cork Street.

“A man in his 50s, arrested in connection with this investigation, has been charged,” the Garda Press Office said.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday at 10.30am.

The Garda Press Office added that the investigation remains ongoing.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie