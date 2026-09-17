Man (50s) charged in connection with assault on TD Michael Healy-Rae in Dublin

A MAN IN his 50s has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Gardaí confirmed the charge in a press statement on Thursday night and said the man will appear before Dublin District Court on Friday morning.

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The Independent TD was allegedly assaulted while he was stopped in traffic on his way home from Dáil Éireann shortly after 4pm on Wednesday near the Coombe hospital on Cork Street.

“A man in his 50s, arrested in connection with this investigation, has been charged,” the Garda Press Office said.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday at 10.30am.

The Garda Press Office added that the investigation remains ongoing.