Classic Hits Radio to remove Ed Sheeran music 'for foreseeable future' amid Macklemore row

IRISH RADIO STATION Classic Hits Radio has said it will remove Ed Sheeran’s music from its playlists “for the foreseeable future”.

The announcement comes amid a growing backlash against the British singer-songwriter, after American rapper Macklemore said he was removed as a support act on his US Loop tour for advocating for Palestinians in two performances.

All of Sheeran’s supporting acts, including Irish acts Aaron Rowe and Beoga, have pulled out of the singer-songwriter’s US tour as a means of showing support for the American rapper.

In a statement this morning, Classic Hits Radio said it places “considerable importance on its relationship with its listeners and with the Irish music community”.

“Over recent days, the station has received feedback from listeners expressing disappointment and concern regarding the events surrounding the tour,” the statement said.

The station said it recognises there are differing and strongly held views on the circumstances involved and acknowledged Sheeran’s statement that the decision to remove Macklemore from the tour was not his and that he sought to find a resolution.

“Having considered the matter carefully and listened to the views expressed by its audience, Classic Hits Radio has made the programming decision to remove Ed Sheeran’s music from its playlist for the foreseeable future.”

Classic Hits Radio is part of Bay Broadcasting Limited, which also operates stations Radio Nova, Sunshine 106.8 and Galway Bay FM. The removal of Sheeran’s music will only apply to Classic Hits.

The station broadcasts across Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Clare.

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Well-known names like Lucy Kennedy, Colm Hayes, Ruth Scott and Niall Boylan feature across the station’s weekday schedule.

It’s understood staff were informed of the move before the announcement was made public.

Group programme director Dave Kelly said in a press release that radio “has always been about more than the music we play”.

“It is about the communities we serve, listening to our audience and recognising the conversations that matter to them,” he said, adding that they have listened carefully to the reaction from listeners in recent days.

Our decision to remove Ed Sheeran’s music from the Classic Hits Radio playlist has been carefully considered. It is not intended as a personal judgement on Ed Sheeran, and we acknowledge his own explanation of the circumstances surrounding recent events.

He said that, as an independent Irish-owned radio station, they believe it is important “to listen to our audience and to stand alongside Irish artists who have made what is undoubtedly a significant professional decision based on their own convictions”.

“Ultimately, our position is a simple one. We believe in peace, humanity and respect, and in the right of people and artists to express and act upon their sincerely held views.

“In light of the strength of feeling expressed by our listeners and the decisions taken by Irish artists involved in the tour, we believe removing Ed Sheeran’s music from our playlist is the appropriate decision for Classic Hits Radio at this time.”

Kraft donation

Meanwhile, the multi-billionaire stadium owner who would not permit Macklemore to perform at his venues on Sheeran’s tour has pledged to donate $2 million (€1.73 million) in aid “to the region”.

Robert Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, said in a statement this week that Macklemore had been “deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community” when he spoke in favour of the Palestine cause in two performances supporting Sheeran.

On Wednesday, Macklemore said he would donate his $1 million (€867,000) earnings from Sheeran’s tour to Palestinian organisations and invited Kraft to “match my donation” to groups providing support to Palestine.

Statement from Robert Kraft pic.twitter.com/as3f4RUKse — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) September 16, 2026

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In a new statement, which was issued by Gillette Stadium on Kraft’s behalf, the owner of the New England Patriots said he has dedicated much of his life “to building bridges between all people” and that he believes deeply “that all lives are worth living”.

“Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis. Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges,” the 85-year-old said.

He added: “In addition, I’d like the people who are speaking in support of the Palestinian people to know that for decades, I have supported efforts that create opportunities for Palestinians and have brought young Palestinians and Israelis together to build businesses, create jobs, and forge relations”.

During Macklemore’s first performance on Sheeran’s tour on 4 September, he performed his 2024 protest song Hind’s Hall while footage from Gaza and the occupied West Bank appeared on screens around the stadium.

It was written about Hind Rajab, the six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by the IDF alongside her family in 2024.

Macklemore also advocated for freedom for people of Cuba, Congo, Sudan and Iran.

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) then launched a petition calling on Sheeran and tour organisers to remove Macklemore from his remaining appearances.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Sheeran confirmed that Macklemore was removed from the tour in a decision taken by tour promoters following pressure by the owners of the stadiums on the upcoming dates.

He said that he does “not use my professional platform for politics” and confirmed that he would be continuing with the tour, adding:

“I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make money.”