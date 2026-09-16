If you were on The Traitors right now, what would you do to win? We want to hear from readers

WE’RE COMING INTO the final stretch of this year’s season of The Traitors.

The faithfuls got off to a confident start, banishing four traitors in five roundtables, but their luck seems to have run out. Last night’s episode was a fairly frustrating watch for viewers as the faithfuls looked straight past some of the strongest evidence that had come

Traitors Carla and Pauric have both escaped in recent days from situations that seemed certain to put them up against the wall: Carla being named by Aoife before she was banished, and Pauric being immediately caught out by Janet for murdering her in plain sight.

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Are the faithfuls just biding their time to get them out at the end, or have they been thoroughly, thoroughly tricked?

As the game gets into its final days, you’d imagine the traitors will be scheming to try to stay undercover and keep the money for themselves.

If you were Carla or Pauric, what tactics would you use at this point to try to win the game?

Who would you give the dagger to? Who would you murder when you next get the chance? What would you do to divert attention from yourself? How would you try to stay in the game until the very end to steal the money for yourself?

What would your strategy be?

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Send us an email to answers@thejournal.ie to share your strategy in between 100 and 250 words and we’ll compile some of our readers’ strategies in an article later this week.

Please include your name, age, and country if you’re happy for them to be shared, or let us know if you’d prefer to be anonymous.