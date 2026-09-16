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Offaly

Man arrested after incident involving Taoiseach at Ploughing Championships

No one was injured over the course of the incident.
2.07pm, 16 Sep 2026
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A MAN WAS arrested on Tuesday following an incident involving Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The incident happened on the first day of the Ploughing Championships in Screggan in Tullamore.

No one was injured. 

The man, who is in his 60s, was arrested under the Public Order Act shortly after 12pm.

He was brought to a garda station in Offaly and charged. 

He has since been released and will to appear before a sitting of the District Court at a later date.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

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