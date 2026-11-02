Gardaí and PSNI working together to establish whereabouts of missing Limerick woman

GARDAÍ AND THE PSNI are working together to establish the whereabouts of a missing Limerick woman who hasn’t been seen for a number of weeks.

Carrie Mullane (Noonan) travelled by bus from Limerick to Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh on Saturday 10 October, alongside a male friend.

Carrie and her travel companion are known to have taken a taxi from the bus station on Wellington Road to Trasna Park at around 9pm.

From here, her movements are unknown.

However, it has been suggested to police that she may have travelled on to Derry the following day, 11 October.

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The PSNI has noted that this has not been confirmed.

Carrie hasn’t been seen, nor has she been in contact with her family, in a number of weeks.

Concern for her welfare was reported to the PSNI by An Garda Síochána on 29 October.

PSNI officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and continue to engage with An Garda Síochána as part of ongoing efforts to establish Carrie’s whereabouts and welfare.

When last seen at the bus depot Carrie, who is 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with shoulder-length brown hair, was wearing a blue waist-length jacket, light blue jeans, white trainers and carrying a pink shoulder bag and an orange-coloured shopping bag.

The PSNI has appealed to Carrie or anyone who knows of her current whereabouts to make contact with police.