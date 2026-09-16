Government to sign off on next stage of Metrolink project, opening door for bidders

GOVERNMENT MINISTERS WILL this morning sign off on the next stage of the MetroLink project, paving the way for private companies to bid for the construction and operation contracts of the 19km Dublin railway.

It is understood the project will cost between €14.5 billion and €17.5 billion in total, significantly more than the initial midpoint estimate of €9.5 billion.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien will seek government approval for MetroLink to proceed to the detailed tender stage today, in what has been described as “one of the most significant milestones” in the history of the project.

Once approved, MetroLink will then move into what is known as the detailed procurement phase, with work on the ground expected to begin next year.

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Last week, it was announced that a contract worth up to €550 million to oversee the construction of MetroLink had been awarded to the engineering and consultancy consortium Jacobs and Aecom.

MetroLink, previously called Metro North, is a proposed, partly underground rail line that will link Dublin Airport with the city centre, as well as other rail and Luas lines.

The completed line will travel from Swords to Dublin city centre in approximately 25 minutes and will be capable of carrying up to 20,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

O’Brien is expected to announce further details of the project this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Leinster House will crank back up into business today as TDs and senators return to parliament after the eight-week summer recess.

Tonight, the Dáil will debate a Sinn Féin private members motion on neutrality and the triple lock.